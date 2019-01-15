Eagles' Darren Sproles: Pondering future

Sproles said after Sunday's 20-14 loss to the Saints in the divisional round that he hasn't decided if he wants to play a 15th NFL season in 2019, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. "I really don't know yet," Sproles said, when asked about his future in football. "I was going to take time away and then I was going to make my decision."

If this is the end for the 35-year-old Sproles, he concluded his career on a rather underwhelming note after starting and playing 27 of the Eagles' 51 offensive snaps against New Orleans and finishing with only four yards on three carries to go with three receptions for 21 yards. After an injury-shortened 2017 season, Sproles was motivated to return in 2018 so he could end his career on his own terms, but health still proved to be an issue. He suffered a hamstring injury in the season opener that cost him 11 weeks of action before he returned to play in the Eagles' final seven contests. In his eight total appearances, Sproles averaged 3.2 yards per carry and tallied 20 receptions for 195 yards while reaching the end zone three times.