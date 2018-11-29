Eagles' Darren Sproles: Practices on limited basis
Sproles (hamstring) officially was a limited practice participant Thursday.
During the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Sproles participated in individual drills, according to Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal. After the session, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Sproles didn't have any issues with his hamstring, unlike two weeks ago when he suffered a tweak. Sproles likely has to get through this week without a setback to have a chance to suit up Monday in Washington, which could be confirmed on Saturday's injury report. However, a game-time decision is possible, which wouldn't be made until 90 minutes before Monday's 8:15 PM ET kickoff.
