Eagles' Darren Sproles: Practicing without helmet
Sproles (hamstring) returned to a limited practice Wednesday, taking the field without a helmet, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Sproles joined his teammates on the practice field for the first time since Sept. 12, taking a big step forward in his quest to avoid any additional missed time. A full practice Thursday and/or Friday would inspire confidence in regard to his availability for Sunday's game in Tennessee. Coach Doug Pederson was optimistic when he discussed Sproles and Jay Ajayi (back) on Monday, but it's still unclear if either running back will be available for Week 4.
