Eagles' Darren Sproles: Questionable for Monday

Sproles (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Redskins.

Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reported earlier Saturday the veteran running back plans to play Monday, however Sproles is expected to be worked back into the offensive rotation slowly. An injury to Josh Adams may rush that timeline somewhat, but with the likes of Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood still available and healthy, Sproles is unlikely to see a significant amount of snaps regardless of Adams' game-time status.

