Eagles' Darren Sproles: Receives 12 touches in loss to Chiefs
Sproles carried 10 times for 48 yards and caught two of four targets for 30 more in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Chiefs.
Sproles led the team in rushes as LaGarette Blount went without a single tote, finishing with a respectable average of 4.8 yards per carry. He was also the most targeted Eagles runner and chipped in nicely with gains of 16 and 14 yards through the air. The backfield pecking order is extremely murky at the moment, but Sproles seems secure in his role as the team's top receiving option among the bunch. If the veteran continues to receive additional carries next week against the Giants, he could begin to carve out a nice fantasy niche.
More News
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Role solidified•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Heavily involved in Week 1 passing game•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Likely DNP on Thursday•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: To be Eagles' X-factor this season•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Back at OTAs•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Absent from OTA on Tuesday•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...