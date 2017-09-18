Eagles' Darren Sproles: Receives 12 touches in loss to Chiefs

Sproles carried 10 times for 48 yards and caught two of four targets for 30 more in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Sproles led the team in rushes as LaGarette Blount went without a single tote, finishing with a respectable average of 4.8 yards per carry. He was also the most targeted Eagles runner and chipped in nicely with gains of 16 and 14 yards through the air. The backfield pecking order is extremely murky at the moment, but Sproles seems secure in his role as the team's top receiving option among the bunch. If the veteran continues to receive additional carries next week against the Giants, he could begin to carve out a nice fantasy niche.