Eagles' Darren Sproles: Remains day-to-day
Coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Sproles (hamstring) remains day-to-day ahead of the Eagles' Week 5 matchup with the Vikings, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.
It's unclear if the hamstring issue will render Sproles a non-participant in the Eagles' first practice of the week later Wednesday, but the lack of a status change isn't the most encouraging sign for the running back's prospects. Sproles has missed the Eagles' last three games with the injury and may need to put in a full practice by Friday to have a realistic shot at suiting up Sunday against the Vikings.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Injury updates for Gronk, Hilton
There are a lot of injuries to watch before Thursday nights game. Heath Cummings has your updates...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, values
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Stream Bortles and McDonald
Week 5 brings a bye for the Bears and Buccaneers as well as tough matchups for the Chiefs and...
-
Week 5 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 5 Trade Values
Le'Veon Bell's reported return has spiked his trade value. What could you expect to give up...