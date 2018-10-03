Eagles' Darren Sproles: Remains day-to-day

Coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Sproles (hamstring) remains day-to-day ahead of the Eagles' Week 5 matchup with the Vikings, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

It's unclear if the hamstring issue will render Sproles a non-participant in the Eagles' first practice of the week later Wednesday, but the lack of a status change isn't the most encouraging sign for the running back's prospects. Sproles has missed the Eagles' last three games with the injury and may need to put in a full practice by Friday to have a realistic shot at suiting up Sunday against the Vikings.