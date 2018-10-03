Eagles' Darren Sproles: Remains day-to-day

Coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Sproles (hamstring) remains day-to-day ahead of the Eagles' Week 5 matchup with the Vikings, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

It's unclear if the hamstring issue will render Sproles a non-participant in the Eagles' first practice of the week later Wednesday, but the lack of a status change isn't the most encouraging sign for the running back's prospects. Sproles has missed the Eagles' last three games with the injury and may need to put in a full practice by Friday to have a realistic shot at suiting up Sunday against the Vikings.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • bortles-use.jpg

    Stream Bortles and McDonald

    Week 5 brings a bye for the Bears and Buccaneers as well as tough matchups for the Chiefs and...

  • marquise-goodwin.jpg

    Week 5 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...

  • leveon-bell-steelers.jpg

    Week 5 Trade Values

    Le'Veon Bell's reported return has spiked his trade value. What could you expect to give up...