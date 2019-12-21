Play

Eagles' Darren Sproles: Retiring at end of 2019

Sproles (hip) will retire after this season, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

This marks the end of the road for a great career from Sproles, who was a three-time Pro Bowler during his lengthy stint in the NFL. Sproles racked up 3,552 rushing yards, 4,840 receiving yards and 55 touchdowns from scrimmage and had nine special teams touchdowns as well.

