Eagles' Darren Sproles: Returning to Philly
Sproles (knee, arm) has agreed to terms on a new contract with the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
As expected, Sproles will return for the chance at another Super Bowl run with the defending champion Eagles. While he'll clearly slot in behind Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement on early downs, Sproles remains a useful gadget player who should keep his role as the team's primary return man on both punts and kickoffs. It isn't clear where he stands in his recovery from a torn ACL, but Philadelphia's new commitment to him suggests Sproles is expected to make a full recovery.
