Eagles' Darren Sproles: Returns to limited practice

Sproles (hamstring) was a limited participant Wednesday in his first practice appearances since Week 1, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 35-year-old running back made good on coach Doug Pederson's stated expectation of a return to practice after a two-month absence. It's still far from a lock Sproles will be ready to face the Cowboys on Sunday, but he at least is on track to play at some pointing within the next few weeks. He'll likely handle a passing-down role in a backfield committee currently comprised of Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement and Josh Adams.