Eagles' Darren Sproles: Returns to limited practice
Sproles (hamstring) was a limited participant Wednesday in his first practice appearances since Week 1, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The 35-year-old running back made good on coach Doug Pederson's stated expectation of a return to practice after a two-month absence. It's still far from a lock Sproles will be ready to face the Cowboys on Sunday, but he at least is on track to play at some pointing within the next few weeks. He'll likely handle a passing-down role in a backfield committee currently comprised of Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement and Josh Adams.
More News
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Trending toward practicing, playing Week 10•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Will play this season•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Officially out for Week 8•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Absent from practice•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Still not practicing•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Ruled out for another game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dez a factor in New Orleans?
Dez Bryant is joining the New Orleans Saints. What does it mean for Fantasy?
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dion Lewis has found his footing, and he's looking to extend his hot streak in Week 10 against...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 10
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 10 Streaming Options
Looking for a bye week replacement? Heath Cummings has you covered with Week 10 streaming...