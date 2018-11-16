Eagles' Darren Sproles: Ruled out after setback
Sproles (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in New Orleans, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
Sproles misses out on a chance to face one of his former teams after suffering a setback during Wednesday's practice. He'll likely miss time beyond Week 11, leaving Josh Adams, Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement to form a backfield committee without a proven pass-catching threat.
More News
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Sidelined for another practice•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Still rehabbing hamstring injury•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Set to miss multiple weeks•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Still expected to play this year•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Not spotted at Friday's practice•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Misses practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...