Eagles' Darren Sproles: Ruled out after setback

Sproles (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in New Orleans, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Sproles misses out on a chance to face one of his former teams after suffering a setback during Wednesday's practice. He'll likely miss time beyond Week 11, leaving Josh Adams, Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement to form a backfield committee without a proven pass-catching threat.