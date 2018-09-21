Eagles' Darren Sproles: Ruled out again
Sproles (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
The Eagles are awfully banged up in the backfield, as Jay Ajayi (back) has also been ruled out and Corey Clement (quad) is listed as questionable. Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams are the only healthy running backs on the roster, though Clement's injury may not be serious.
More News
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Not spotted at practice Friday•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Week 3 call likely to be made Friday•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: No practice Thursday•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Another missed practice on tap•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Misses practice again•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: In danger of another absence•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Lynch vs. Peterson for Week 3 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Marshawn Lynch...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...