Eagles' Darren Sproles: Ruled out again

Sproles (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

The Eagles are awfully banged up in the backfield, as Jay Ajayi (back) has also been ruled out and Corey Clement (quad) is listed as questionable. Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams are the only healthy running backs on the roster, though Clement's injury may not be serious.