Eagles' Darren Sproles: Ruled out for another game

Sproles (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Panthers, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

Sproles still hasn't been able to practice since Week 1, but coach Doug Pederson is optimistic it will happen next week. Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood will split snaps in the Philadelphia backfield during Sunday's game.

