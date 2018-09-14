Eagles' Darren Sproles: Ruled out for Week 2

Sproles (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

A limited practice participant to start the week, Sproles was held out entirely Thursday and Friday. Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement are both candidates to take on some of the vacated snaps, with the latter a better bet to replaces Sproles in clear passing situations. Clement handled the passing-down role during Philadelphia's playoff run last season, highlighted by a 4-100-1 receiving line in the Super Bowl.