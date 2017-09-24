Play

Eagles' Darren Sproles: Ruled out Sunday

Sproles (wrist) won't return to Sunday's contest versus the Giants.

Concluding Week 3 with only three rushes for 11 yards, Sproles now faces the prospect of a wrist injury of unknown severity. The Eagles backfield has been whittled down to three healthy bodies: LeGarrette Blount, Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement.

