Eagles' Darren Sproles: Ruled out Sunday
Sproles (wrist) won't return to Sunday's contest versus the Giants.
Concluding Week 3 with only three rushes for 11 yards, Sproles now faces the prospect of a wrist injury of unknown severity. The Eagles backfield has been whittled down to three healthy bodies: LeGarrette Blount, Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement.
