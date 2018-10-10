Eagles' Darren Sproles: Ruled out Week 6
Sproles (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's road game versus the Giants.
On Wednesday morning, coach Doug Pederson told Graham Foley of the Eagles' official site that Sproles is "close" to making a return to game action, but such sentiments were belied by his lack of practice reps this week. Sproles thus won't be involved in the first version of the Eagles backfield without Jay Ajayi, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 5. Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood will be the initial beneficiaries.
More News
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Not expected back Thursday•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Not present for practice•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Listed as non-participant Monday•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Missing another game•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Not spotted at practice•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Will practice Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It's Revenge Game time for Marshawn Lynch, who has a great chance at a big game against his...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Evan Engram is getting close to returning but Deshaun Watson is day-to-day. Here's what you...
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Podcast: Sell Brees? Kamara worry?
Did we just get a glimpse of New Orleans’ offense going forward? What does that mean for Alvin...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...