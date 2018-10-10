Eagles' Darren Sproles: Ruled out Week 6

Sproles (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's road game versus the Giants.

On Wednesday morning, coach Doug Pederson told Graham Foley of the Eagles' official site that Sproles is "close" to making a return to game action, but such sentiments were belied by his lack of practice reps this week. Sproles thus won't be involved in the first version of the Eagles backfield without Jay Ajayi, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 5. Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood will be the initial beneficiaries.

More News
Our Latest Stories