Eagles' Darren Sproles: Ruled out with quad injury
Sproles (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Buffalo, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
Sproles has been doing some stretching and rehab work, but he still hasn't returned to practice, even in a limited capacity. The Eagles will have Boston Scott on hand as their No. 3 running back if they decide to look deeper than Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 WR preview: Allen concerns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 8, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 TE Preview: Stream Brate
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 8 at tight end, including a surprising...
-
Week 8 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 8 plus offers...