Eagles' Darren Sproles: Ruled out with quad injury

Sproles (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Buffalo, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Sproles has been doing some stretching and rehab work, but he still hasn't returned to practice, even in a limited capacity. The Eagles will have Boston Scott on hand as their No. 3 running back if they decide to look deeper than Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders.

