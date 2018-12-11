Eagles' Darren Sproles: Scores in second straight

Sproles rushed once for two yards and caught all three of his targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-23 loss to the Cowboys.

Sproles caught a ball in the right flat and barreled through two defenders to get in the end zone and tie the game with 1:22 remaining. In just his second game back after missing 11 weeks with a hamstring injury, the 35-year-old saw 22 snaps, more than twice what he got the week prior. With Corey Clement almost certain to miss time with what is likely a sprained knee, Sproles' role may expand even further Week 15 on the road against the Rams.