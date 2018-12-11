Eagles' Darren Sproles: Scores in second straight
Sproles rushed once for two yards and caught all three of his targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-23 loss to the Cowboys.
Sproles caught a ball in the right flat and barreled through two defenders to get in the end zone and tie the game with 1:22 remaining. In just his second game back after missing 11 weeks with a hamstring injury, the 35-year-old saw 22 snaps, more than twice what he got the week prior. With Corey Clement almost certain to miss time with what is likely a sprained knee, Sproles' role may expand even further Week 15 on the road against the Rams.
More News
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Finds end zone in return•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Playing for first time since Week 1•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Questionable for Monday•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Expected to see some opportunities•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Plans to play this week•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Practices on limited basis•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...