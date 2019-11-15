Play

Eagles' Darren Sproles: Season officially over

The Eagles placed Sproles (hip) on injured reserve Friday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

The transaction officially puts a bow on Sproles' 2019 campaign, and perhaps his time in the NFL as well. After back-to-back injury shortened seasons, Sproles mulled retirement for most of the spring before ultimately re-signing with Philadelphia on a one-year deal in July. Unfortunately, a quadriceps injury kept Sproles out for three games during the first half of the Eagles' schedule before he returned to action Week 9, only for the running back to suffer a full tear of his right hip flexor muscle during Wednesday's practice. In response to Sproles' latest injury, the Eagles signed Jay Ajayi to provide backfield depth behind Jordan Howard (shoulder), Miles Sanders and Boston Scott.

