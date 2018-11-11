Eagles' Darren Sproles: Set to miss multiple weeks
Sproles is expected to remain out for multiple weeks after aggravating his hamstring injury during Wednesday's practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Sproles has been sidelined since Week 1 with the injury, but was expected to return to action Sunday against the Cowboys after opening the week as a practice participant. Unfortunately for the veteran setback, he wasn't able to make it through one full session before the hamstring acted up again. In light of his latest setback, the Eagles intend to take a cautious approach with Sproles, with one source telling Rapoport that the 35-year-old may need 3-to-4 weeks of recovery time. The team will likely track Sproles' progress over the next week or two before determining if he can realistically contribute this season or if it's better to free up a roster spot by placing him on injured reserve.
