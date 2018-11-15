Eagles' Darren Sproles: Sidelined for another practice
Sproles (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.
Coach Doug Pederson said that Sproles would focus his efforts on rehabbing his lingering hamstring injury rather than practicing, so the veteran's non-participation in the first two sessions of the week doesn't come as a surprise. With Sproles trending toward missing his ninth consecutive game Sunday against the Saints, the Eagles will lean on a backfield trio of Wendell Smallwood, Josh Adams and Corey Clement.
