Eagles' Darren Sproles: Spectator for practice
Sproles (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice.
With Sproles still not practicing on even a limited basis, he appears destined to sit out his fourth straight game Sunday against the Vikings. Corey Clement (quadriceps) was also a non-participant in practice for the second straight day, potentially setting Wendell Smallwood for another healthy snap count behind top back Jay Ajayi.
