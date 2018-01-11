Eagles' Darren Sproles: Starts running

Sproles (arm/knee) has started running, as of Wednesday, Sports Radio 94 WIP reports.

The end of Sproles' 13th NFL season was precipitated by a broken arm and ACL tear on the same Week 3 play. Prior to the double whammy, he totaled 15 carries for 61 yards and seven receptions (on 12 targets) for 73 yards on the year. His activity Wednesday was the first visible on-field workout, which took place three months removed from surgery on the ACL. An unrestricted free agent this offseason, Sproles may have to play the waiting game until he can prove the health of his knee to organizations, but the recent bout of running generally is a good sign in his recovery effort.