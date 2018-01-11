Eagles' Darren Sproles: Starts running
Sproles (arm/knee) has started running, as of Wednesday, Sports Radio 94 WIP reports.
The end of Sproles' 13th NFL season was precipitated by a broken arm and ACL tear on the same Week 3 play. Prior to the double whammy, he totaled 15 carries for 61 yards and seven receptions (on 12 targets) for 73 yards on the year. His activity Wednesday was the first visible on-field workout, which took place three months removed from surgery on the ACL. An unrestricted free agent this offseason, Sproles may have to play the waiting game until he can prove the health of his knee to organizations, but the recent bout of running generally is a good sign in his recovery effort.
More News
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Officially on IR•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Suffers both torn ACL and broken arm•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Out indefinitely with broken arm•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Suffers wrist injury•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Receives 12 touches in loss to Chiefs•
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...
-
SportsLine: Playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...