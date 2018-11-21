Eagles' Darren Sproles: Starts week absent
Sproles (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Sproles returned to practice two weeks ago and immediately suffered a setback with his lingering hamstring injury. He doesn't seem likely to return for Sunday's game against the Giants.
More News
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Ruled out after setback•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Sidelined for another practice•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Still rehabbing hamstring injury•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Set to miss multiple weeks•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Still expected to play this year•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Not spotted at Friday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You may not feel great about starting Dalvin Cook or Josh Adams, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 12 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Big questions: Waivers, playoffs
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record with six of the key Fantasy...
-
Week 12 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last...