Eagles' Darren Sproles: Still expected to play this year
Sproles (hamstring) won't return for Sunday's game against Dallas, but coach Doug Pederson still expects the 35-year-old to play before the end of the season, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Sproles returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since Week 1, only to aggravate his hamstring injury and then sit out Thursday and Friday. Despite the optimism from Pederson, it's fair to wonder if Sproles really will make it back this season. The Eagles will continue to deploy a backfield committee consisting of Wendell Smallwood, Josh Adams and Corey Clement (illness).
