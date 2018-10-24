Eagles' Darren Sproles: Still not practicing

Sproles (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Coach Doug Pederson said he expected Sproles to resume practicing this week, but it apparently won't happen Wednesday. The 35-year-old scatback hasn't played since Week 1 and doesn't seem likely to return for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

