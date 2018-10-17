Eagles' Darren Sproles: Still not practicing

Sproles (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Coach Doug Pederson referred to Sproles as day-to-day prior to Wednesday's session, but we still haven't seen any clear sign of progress. The 35-year-old hasn't played or practiced since Week 1 and now seems like a long shot to be available for Sunday's game against Carolina.

