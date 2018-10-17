Eagles' Darren Sproles: Still not practicing
Sproles (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Coach Doug Pederson referred to Sproles as day-to-day prior to Wednesday's session, but we still haven't seen any clear sign of progress. The 35-year-old hasn't played or practiced since Week 1 and now seems like a long shot to be available for Sunday's game against Carolina.
More News
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Considered day-to-day•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Ruled out Week 6•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Not expected back Thursday•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Not present for practice•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Listed as non-participant Monday•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Missing another game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Josh Gordon is showing signs of breaking out in recent weeks, and he is one of Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Backfield committees have made life a headache for Fantasy players, but Jamey Eisenberg says...
-
What you missed: Lynch ailing
Heath Cummings catches you up on everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Freeman to IR, add Ito Smith?
The injury news keeps getting worse for the Atlanta Falcons as they place Devonta Freeman on...