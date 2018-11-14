Eagles' Darren Sproles: Still rehabbing hamstring injury

Coach Doug Pederson that Sproles' main focus for this week will be continuing to train and rehab his hamstring injury, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Eagles aren't officially listing Sproles as out for Sunday's game against the Saints, but the fact that Pederson didn't offer any indication the running back is close to returning to practice suggests the 35-year-old's absence will extend through another week. Sproles may need to demonstrate meaningful progress in his rehab this week in order to avoid a move to injured reserve, which would spell an end to his season.

