Eagles' Darren Sproles: Street clothes Thursday
Sproles will not suit up for Thursday's preseason game against the Titans, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
The 36-year-old has established himself enough to earn a day-off for the first preseason action of 2019. In his stead, it's likely that youngsters Miles Sanders and Donnel Pumphrey get most of the run in the offense for Thursday's game.
