Eagles' Darren Sproles: Suffers both torn ACL and broken arm
Sproles tore his ACL and broke his arm on the same play in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 34-year-old is is thus slated to miss the rest of the season, which leaves the Eagles with a pass-catching void in their backfield, with Donnel Pumphrey (previously viewed Sproles' heir apparent) on IR. For now, Wendell Smallwood, LeGarrette Blount, and Corey Clement are the team's healthy running backs, though the Eagles could move to add further depth at the position. With that in mind, Byron Marshall is a candidate to be promoted from the team's practice squad.
