Eagles' Darren Sproles: Suffers setback at practice

Sproles aggravated his hamstring injury during practice and is now expected to be out Sunday night against Dallas, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Earlier this week, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said that he expected Sproles to be back on the field for the Week 10 matchup, but now his timeline is back to being a question mark. Sproles hasn't seen game action since Week 1, but the Eagles remain hopeful he can still make a recovery this season. In his stead, a committee of Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement and Josh Adams will continue to split carries in the Philadelphia backfield.