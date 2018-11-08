Eagles' Darren Sproles: Suffers setback, Week 10 status in doubt
Sproles aggravated his hamstring injury during Wednesday's practice and is now expected to remain sidelined for Sunday's game against Dallas, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Earlier this week, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said that he expected Sproles to be back on the field for the Week 10 matchup, but that timeline will now apparently be pushed back. Despite Sproles' slow progress in his recovery from the hamstring injury he suffered in Week 1, the Eagles have remained confident that he would be able to contribute again this season. That no longer looks like a certainty, though the Eagles will presumably evaluate Sproles over the next few days before determining if he has a legitimate shot at playing again in 2018. With Sproles on track to miss at least one more game, the Eagles will continue to lean on a committee of Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement and Josh Adams in the backfield.
