Eagles' Darren Sproles: Sunday status uncertain

Sproles' (hamstring) availability for Sunday's game against at Tampa Bay will be determined following Friday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Coach Doug Pederson said Sproles is dealing with a "slight hamstring issue," which had him sitting out Thursday's practice session. Corey Clement would see an increased workload behind Jay Ajayi if Sproles is unable to suit up for Week 2.