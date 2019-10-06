Eagles' Darren Sproles: Tending to quad injury
Sproles is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Jets due to a quadriceps injury, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.
Sproles' usage has dwindled as the season has gone on, culminating in three carries for four yards and three punt returns for 28 yards Week 5. That is, if he's unable to return. It's unclear who will handle punt returns in Sproles' place, as the 14-year pro is the only Eagle to handle them this season.
