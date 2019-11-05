Eagles' Darren Sproles: Three touches in return

Sproles rushed twice for seven yards and caught one of his two targets in Sunday's 22-14 win over the Bears.

Sproles played 10 offensive snaps in his return from a three-game absence due to a quad injury. All of his touches and targets came in the first half while Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders far outpaced the 36-year-old in terms of playing time and carries. His main role right now comes on special teams returning punts.