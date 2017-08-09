Eagles' Darren Sproles: To be Eagles' X-factor this season
Sproles fits 'everywhere and nowhere' in the Eagles' offense this year, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.
The diminutive back will almost certainly experience a decline from his 146 touches in 2016 due to the arrival of other weapons, such as Alshon Jeffery, Torry Smith and LeGarrette Blount. Yet Sproles could still have a major impact on the offense due to his ability to create mismatches and big plays against defenses that will have to divide their attention elsewhere. He likely won't run as much as he has the past two years in Philadelphia due to the addition of Blount and the continued development of Wendell Smallwood (hamstring), but he could see an uptick in receiving yards while catching screens out of the backfield behind a potentially dominant offensive line.
More News
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Back at OTAs•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Absent from OTA on Tuesday•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Returning to Eagles next season•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Totals 36 yards in finale•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Tallies 63 yards of offense in Week 16 win•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Ready to go Thursday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...