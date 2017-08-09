Eagles' Darren Sproles: To be Eagles' X-factor this season

Sproles fits 'everywhere and nowhere' in the Eagles' offense this year, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.

The diminutive back will almost certainly experience a decline from his 146 touches in 2016 due to the arrival of other weapons, such as Alshon Jeffery, Torry Smith and LeGarrette Blount. Yet Sproles could still have a major impact on the offense due to his ability to create mismatches and big plays against defenses that will have to divide their attention elsewhere. He likely won't run as much as he has the past two years in Philadelphia due to the addition of Blount and the continued development of Wendell Smallwood (hamstring), but he could see an uptick in receiving yards while catching screens out of the backfield behind a potentially dominant offensive line.