Eagles' Darren Sproles: Totals 108 yards in win

Sproles rushed nine times for 32 yards and caught three of six targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-30 win over the Texans.

Sproles' man whiffed while attempting to tackle him in the flat, and the 35-year-old took it 37-yards to the house for a first-quarter touchdown. He also drew the start and led the team in rushing while seeing a season-high nine rushing attempts, more than he had in his last three games combined. Josh Adams, meanwhile, saw just 11 carries. Accordingly, none of the Eagles' backfield options make for reliable fantasy choices Week 17 at Washington.