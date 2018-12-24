Eagles' Darren Sproles: Totals 108 yards in win
Sproles rushed nine times for 32 yards and caught three of six targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-30 win over the Texans.
Sproles' man whiffed while attempting to tackle him in the flat, and the 35-year-old took it 37-yards to the house for a first-quarter touchdown. He also drew the start and led the team in rushing while seeing a season-high nine rushing attempts, more than he had in his last three games combined. Josh Adams, meanwhile, saw just 11 carries. Accordingly, none of the Eagles' backfield options make for reliable fantasy choices Week 17 at Washington.
More News
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Totals 46 yards in win•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Scores in second straight•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Finds end zone in return•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Playing for first time since Week 1•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Questionable for Monday•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Expected to see some opportunities•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16