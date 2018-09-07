Eagles' Darren Sproles: Totals 32 yards in return
Sproles rushed five times for 10 yards and caught four of his seven targets for 22 yards in Thursday's 18-12 victory over Atlanta.
The veteran saw a heavy workload in his first game back from a torn ACL but failed to do much with it as he shakes off the rust. The extended absence and sitting out all of the Eagles' preseason games didn't scare the team away from calling plays for the 35-year-old, as his nine touches were second among the team's running backs, firmly between Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement. Sproles seems ticketed for a similar role all season, starting with Tampa Bay at home in Week 2.
