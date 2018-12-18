Eagles' Darren Sproles: Totals 46 yards in win
Sproles rushed three times for 30 yards and caught three of four targets for 16 yards in Sunday night's 30-23 win over the Rams.
Sproles was held out of the end zone for the first time since his return from injury but actually had his most impressive rushing performance in any of his four games this season. He hasn't carried the ball more than five times in those contests but picked up 17 and nine yards on his first two carries in this one, showing his customary burst and power. The 35-year-old saw 20 snaps in his second straight game but surprisingly didn't see more while Josh Adams was in and out of the game with a back injury. Wendell Smallwood picked up the slack instead and found paydirt twice. Sproles has not seen more than 29 snaps or nine touches all year and therefore has limited fantasy upside heading into a Week 16 home matchup with the Texans.
More News
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Scores in second straight•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Finds end zone in return•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Playing for first time since Week 1•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Questionable for Monday•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Expected to see some opportunities•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Plans to play this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...