Eagles' Darren Sproles: Totals 46 yards in win

Sproles rushed three times for 30 yards and caught three of four targets for 16 yards in Sunday night's 30-23 win over the Rams.

Sproles was held out of the end zone for the first time since his return from injury but actually had his most impressive rushing performance in any of his four games this season. He hasn't carried the ball more than five times in those contests but picked up 17 and nine yards on his first two carries in this one, showing his customary burst and power. The 35-year-old saw 20 snaps in his second straight game but surprisingly didn't see more while Josh Adams was in and out of the game with a back injury. Wendell Smallwood picked up the slack instead and found paydirt twice. Sproles has not seen more than 29 snaps or nine touches all year and therefore has limited fantasy upside heading into a Week 16 home matchup with the Texans.