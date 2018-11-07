Eagles' Darren Sproles: Trending toward practicing, playing Week 10

Coach Doug Pederson said he expects Sproles (hamstring) to practice this week and play Sunday against the Cowboys, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

While Pederson's optimism is encouraging for Sproles' prospects, it's worth noting that he expressed similar enthusiasm about the running back's readiness for practice in prior weeks, only for the veteran to log no recorded activity. As Rosenblatt's report notes, Sproles is still viewed as "limited" and "day-to-day" coming out of the Eagles' bye, so it's far from a given that the 35-year-old will open up Week 10 by participating in the team's initial session Wednesday. Even if the prediction holds true and Sproles does enough in the next few days to gain clearance for Sunday, he might be limited to a bit role coming off a nine-week absence while working within a backfield committee that also includes Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement and Josh Adams.