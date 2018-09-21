Eagles' Darren Sproles: Week 3 call likely to be made Friday
The Eagles will decide whether or not Sproles (hamstring) will play in Week 3 at some point Friday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
Sproles has not practiced yet this week, which means he will likely have to get in at least some work Friday in order to return to action in Week 3. Sproles' status will be updated again after the Eagles release their final injury report of the week.
