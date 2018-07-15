Eagles' Darren Sproles: Will play 'one more year'

Sproles (knee, arm) stated Sunday that 2018 would be his final season, per his official Twitter account.

Sproles added that he meant for 2017 to be his last campaign, but after suffering a torn ACL and broken arm during the same play in Week 3 he has decided to give it one more go. He signed a new contract with the Eagles back in April, which seems to indicate that the recovery from his injuries is going smoothly. Sproles will face stiff competition for touches in the backfield, however, as Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement each performed well last season and figure to be a major part of Philadelphia's offensive scheme heading into 2018. Per usual, Sproles should be a difference maker on special teams regardless of his offensive contributions.