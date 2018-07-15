Eagles' Darren Sproles: Will play 'one more year'
Sproles (knee, arm) stated Sunday that 2018 would be his final season, per his official Twitter account.
Sproles added that he meant for 2017 to be his last campaign, but after suffering a torn ACL and broken arm during the same play in Week 3 he has decided to give it one more go. He signed a new contract with the Eagles back in April, which seems to indicate that the recovery from his injuries is going smoothly. Sproles will face stiff competition for touches in the backfield, however, as Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement each performed well last season and figure to be a major part of Philadelphia's offensive scheme heading into 2018. Per usual, Sproles should be a difference maker on special teams regardless of his offensive contributions.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 fantasy busts: Avoid Jordy Nelson
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Jarvis...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Kupp
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
2018 sleepers: Target Cooper, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB projections: Cool on Wilson
Heath Cummings specializes in detailed statistical analysis and just released his QB ranki...
-
Expectations: Projections for all 32
We've previewed every team in the NFL to get you ready for Fantasy season. Find them all h...
-
2018 Fantasy busts: Avoid Cooks
Jamey Eisenberg warned about DeMarco Murray in 2017 and has identified 2018 busts.