Eagles' Darren Sproles: Will play this season

While Sproles (hamstring) will not play this week and has not taken the field since Week 1, head coach Doug Pederson said Friday that he will play at some point this season, according to Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Sproles' recovery has been a slow one, but it appears the Eagles are content to let the process play out and not place him on injured reserve. A target date for Sproles' return remains uncertain, but he will get a free week to rest and recover with the Eagles on bye in Week 9.