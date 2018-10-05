Eagles' Darren Sproles: Will practice Friday

Sproles (hamstring) will practice Friday, and the Eagles will make a call on his Week 5 status afterward, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Sproles sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday so even returning on a limited basis is a step in the right direction. The 35-year-old has not seen game action since the season opener. Philadelphia will make a similar determination on the status of Corey Clement (quadriceps) after Friday's practice.