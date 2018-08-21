Eagles' Darren Sproles: Won't play this week
Sproles won't play in Thursday's preseason game against Cleveland, Daniel Gallen of PennLive.com's reports.
With Sproles held out as a precaution and a slew of other running backs dealing with minor injuries, the Eagles may be down to Matt Jones and Wendell Smallwood as the only backfield options in Thursday's game. Sproles has made it through training camp without any setbacks, putting himself in position for a Week 1 role in the Philadelphia offense. The 35-year-old likely will get most of his work in obvious passing situations, and he's also listed on the depth chart as the team's top return man for both kickoffs and punts. Sproles likely will wrap up the preseason without playing in a game.
