Eagles' Darren Sproles: Won't return this season
Sproles (quadriceps) will miss the rest of the season after being diagnosed with a torn right hip flexor muscle Friday.
Sproles missed Thursday's practice with what was labeled as a quadriceps injury, but it appears he was actually dealing with the hip issue. The 36-year-old apparently suffered a partial tear of the hip flexor in early October but was cleared to return for Week 9 versus the Bears, but he sustained the full tear after practicing at the start of this week. It's the third consecutive season Sproles has missed 10-plus games, so it could end up being the end of his 15-year career. Fellow RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) is also banged up, so former-Eagle Jay Ajayi has a workout with the team Friday.
More News
