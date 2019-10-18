Play

Eagles' Darren Sproles: Won't return Week 7

Sproles (quadriceps) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Sproles was able to go through conditioning drills at Friday's practice -- his first practice activity since suffering the quad strain Oct. 6 -- but he was ultimately listed as a non-participant and isn't ready to return to game action. Nelson Agholor should work as the Eagles' top punt returner with DeSean Jackson (abdomen) also sidelined.

