Eagles' Darren Sproles: Working through conditional drills

Sproles (quadriceps) is going through conditional drills at the beginning of Friday's practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

This is Sproles' first practice activity since sustaining a quad strain Oct. 6 against the Jets. He still appears on track to sit out Sunday's divisional tilt against the Cowboys, but it's certainly positive to see him trending in the right direction. If Sproles is indeed forced to miss any more time, Nelson Agholor will fill in as the top punt returner for Philadelphia.