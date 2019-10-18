Eagles' Darren Sproles: Working through conditional drills
Sproles (quadriceps) is going through conditional drills at the beginning of Friday's practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
This is Sproles' first practice activity since sustaining a quad strain Oct. 6 against the Jets. He still appears on track to sit out Sunday's divisional tilt against the Cowboys, but it's certainly positive to see him trending in the right direction. If Sproles is indeed forced to miss any more time, Nelson Agholor will fill in as the top punt returner for Philadelphia.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Between bye weeks and injuries, we've got massive holes all over the wide receiver position...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 7 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Instant reaction: Mahomes injury hurts
Patrick Mahomes went down with what could be a serious knee injury during the first half of...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...