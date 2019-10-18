Eagles' Darren Sproles: Working through conditioning drills

Sproles (quadriceps) is going through conditioning drills at the beginning of Friday's practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

This is Sproles' first practice activity since sustaining a quad strain Oct. 6 against the Jets. He still appears on track to sit out Sunday's divisional tilt against the Cowboys, but he's at least trending in the right direction toward an eventual return to game action. If Sproles is indeed forced to miss any more time, Nelson Agholor will fill in as the top punt returner for Philadelphia.