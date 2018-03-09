Eagles' Daryl Worley: On the move
The Panthers will trade Worley to the Eagles in exchange for wideout Torrey Smith, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Worley, who the Panthers took in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, is coming off a 2017 campaign in which he logged 64 tackles and two picks in 15 games. It's a move that saves the Eagles $4 million in salary cap space, per NJ.com. Meanwhile, the addition of Worley bolsters a Philadelphia cornerback corps that also includes Ronald Darby, Jalen Mills, Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones.
