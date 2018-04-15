The Eagles confirmed that they were "in the process of gathering more information" regarding Worley's Sunday morning arrest, ESPN.com reports.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Worley, who was arrested near the Eagles' team facility at approximately 6 AM on Sunday, allegedly became combative with police, who reportedly administrated a taser on Worley. The cornerback joined the Eagles last month in trade that sent receiver Torrey Smith to the Panthers.